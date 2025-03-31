A Tokyo hospital on Monday became the capital's first medical institution to offer a system allowing the safe, anonymous drop-off of infants by parents unable to raise them.
Used for centuries globally, so-called baby boxes or baby hatches are meant to prevent child abandonment or abuse.
But they have been criticized for violating a child's right to know their parents, and are also sometimes described by anti-abortion activists as a solution for desperate mothers.
