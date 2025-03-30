An excited buzz filled the swarming crowd in the shadow of darkness. Silence fell for a split second before the 18-meter main lantern burst to life, signaling the start of this year's highly anticipated Taiwan Lantern Festival.

Undeterred by the pelting rain, rows of spectators huddled under umbrellas watched eagerly as the Infinite Paradise lantern lit up in vibrant rainbow tones, accompanied by booming music and blinding strobe lights.

The "light-up" ceremony for the 36th iteration of the major Taiwanese festival was held on Feb. 12 in the city of Taoyuan, with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te among the attendees. The event ended on Feb. 23.