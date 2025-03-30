The deadly Myanmar earthquake is set to hurt foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand in the coming weeks, the latest blow to an industry already reeling from dwindling Chinese visitors worried about travel safety.

International tourist arrivals are expected to drop by 10%-15% or even more in the next two weeks as Friday’s 7.7 earthquake shook buildings in Bangkok and other Thai tourist hot spots, spooking prospective travelers, the Thai Hotels Association said.

About 10% of foreign tourists checked out early after the quake, said Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the association, citing an initial survey among the group’s members. Some tourists, however, later returned to their hotels as they had no other options, he said.