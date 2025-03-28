Six Russians died on Thursday and 39 foreign tourists were rescued when a viewing submarine sank off the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, the local governor's office said on Facebook, adding that no passengers or crew were still missing.

The Red Sea Governorate said the submarine, named "Sindbad," had 50 people onboard: 45 tourists of different nationalities from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden, and five Egyptian crew members.

"Most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada," the Russian consulate in Hurghada said.