The number of people who died by suicide in Japan fell to its second-lowest level in 2024 since records began in 1978, according to a health ministry report based on National Police Agency statistics released Friday.

However, the number among elementary, junior high and high school students reached a record high, highlighting growing concerns over youth mental health.

The total number of suicides declined to 20,320 last year, down 1,517 from the previous year. The country’s suicide rate — the number of people who killed themselves per 100,000 population — stood at 16.4, down from 17.6.