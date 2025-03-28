The government published on Thursday an evacuation plan for the roughly 120,000 people on remote southwestern islands, drawn up with a possible conflict over Taiwan in mind.
The plan, which calls for evacuating 20,000 people per day over six days to Japan's main islands using Self-Defense Forces and coast guard ships, civilian ferries and aircraft, covers actions to be taken in the first month of a contingency.
The government will continue to review and revise the plan. It will conduct live drills for putting the plan into practice.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.