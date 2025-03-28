The government published on Thursday an evacuation plan for the roughly 120,000 people on remote southwestern islands, drawn up with a possible conflict over Taiwan in mind.

The plan, which calls for evacuating 20,000 people per day over six days to Japan's main islands using Self-Defense Forces and coast guard ships, civilian ferries and aircraft, covers actions to be taken in the first month of a contingency.

The government will continue to review and revise the plan. It will conduct live drills for putting the plan into practice.