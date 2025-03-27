In the wake of the Tokyo District Court's order to strip the Unification Church of its religious corporation status, opposition parties have demanded that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party reinvestigate its members' ties with the controversial religious group, also known as the Moonies.

The order, issued Tuesday, followed the culture ministry's request prompted by the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022 by a man in economic plight allegedly caused by his mother's massive donations to the group, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. The incident has led to the revelation of cozy ties between LDP lawmakers, including Abe, and the Moonies.

"Many LDP lawmakers who had relations (with the church) have yet to fulfill their accountability," said Ryohei Iwatani, secretary-general of Nippon Ishin no Kai.