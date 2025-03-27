Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrapped up a four-day state visit to Japan on Thursday that saw Tokyo and Brasilia take their strategic partnership to new heights, with a five-year action plan and a flurry of agreements across a range of areas, including trade, security and green energy.

As the countries marked their 130th anniversary year of diplomatic relations, Lula and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba adopted a plan Wednesday designed to step up cooperation amid shared concerns over global challenges to free trade and efforts to fight climate change.

“As the international community's division deepens, our cooperation with Brazil — as a partner to lead the global society into harmony — is essential,” Ishiba said at the end of his summit with Lula at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo. The Brazilian leader is the first state guest to be hosted by Japan since May 2019.