The U.S. said Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea, even as the Kremlin said its involvement would depend on a series of preconditions including sanctions relief.

In separate statements, the White House said Tuesday that three days of technical-level talks in Saudi Arabia with teams from Russia and Ukraine have yielded agreements "to ensure safe navigation” in the Black Sea. The sides have also agreed to prevent the use of commercial shipping for military purposes, it said.

The U.S. also "will help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions,” according to the White House.