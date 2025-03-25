Reports of past meddling by the Indian government roiled Canada’s general election Tuesday, putting Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Party leader and the main challenger to Prime Minister Mark Carney, on the defensive.

Canadian intelligence officials said Indian agents and proxies raised money and organized support for Poilievre in the 2022 Conservative Party leadership race that he won, Canadian news media reported Tuesday. Intelligence officials said there was no evidence that Poilievre or people close to him were aware of the interference.

There was no indication that the meddling influenced the outcome of the leadership race, which Poilievre won in a first-round landslide, garnering 68% of the votes.