The Oscar-winning director of a documentary on the Israel-Palestinian conflict was released from detention on Tuesday, a day after being injured and arrested during a raid by Israeli settlers on his village in the occupied West Bank.

Hamdan Ballal, co-director of the award-winning "No Other Land," said he had been assaulted by settlers after filming them attacking a neighbor's house and then returning to make sure his own house was not attacked.

"I was just waiting outside, if any settlers or any army were attacking my home," he said after being released from police custody.