Until Taliban authorities took power in Afghanistan, women like Fatima were able to freely sell their hair to be made into wigs, bringing in crucial cash.

But a ban last year has forced the 28-year-old and others to covertly trade hair — collected from shower drains or the salon floor — braving the risk of punishment one strand at a time.

"I need this money," said Fatima, 28, one of the few women still in paid private employment in Kabul after the Taliban regained control in 2021.