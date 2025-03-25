U.S. and Russian officials wrapped up daylong talks Monday focused on a narrow proposal for a ceasefire at sea between Kyiv and Moscow, part of a diplomatic effort that Washington hopes will help pave the way for broader peace negotiations.

Even as the meeting was underway in Saudi Arabia, where a Ukrainian delegation was present on the sidelines, a Russian missile strike damaged a school and a hospital in Ukraine, wounding at least 88 people.

The talks, which focused among other issues on trying to reach a Black Sea maritime ceasefire deal, were portrayed by Washington as a step in U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to end the three-year-old war.