U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his suggestion that the U.S. should take over Greenland as leaders from the semi-autonomous Danish territory criticized a planned trip there this week by a high-profile U.S. delegation.

"I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future," Trump told reporters after a meeting with officials in his Cabinet, saying it was important for U.S. national security.

Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede called plans by the U.S. delegation to visit an American military base and attend a dog sled race a "provocation," and said his caretaker government would not meet with the group.