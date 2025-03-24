In her first briefing as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt said she was "committed to telling the truth from this podium every single day.” Moments later she announced that the new administration had blocked a $50 million contract for condoms in Gaza.

"That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money,” she said.

It was also a preposterous claim, improbable on its face and quickly debunked. There were millions in federal grants awarded to prevent sexually transmitted diseases in Gaza, but in the province in Mozambique, not the Palestinian territory.