Enhancing women's participation in society will be an important theme of the 2025 Osaka Expo, which starts in mid-April.

The Women's Pavilion, to be jointly operated by French luxury brand Cartier and the Cabinet Office, will showcase female social advancement in Japan.

At an event in Tokyo on March 10, former Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa called on women to collaborate with each other more to boost growth and creativity.

"From that, we can start to see a new Japan," she said.

The event was hosted by Toget-Her, a project led by women in executive roles to promote women's social advancement.

Participants, who gained career experience at major companies and then moved to local areas, talked about how they built networks and launched businesses.

The Toget-Her project will hold events at the Expo, including one on July 10 under a theme of connecting female business owners from local areas to overseas markets.

An event on diversity in executives that can enhance Japan's business competitiveness will be held the next day. A project on corporate governance codes drawn up by women is set to be announced as well.

"Japanese society has many issues when it comes to diversity," said Taiko Otsuka, partner of Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory and one of the project's founders.

"The Japanese economy will be more energetic if more people in various situations are able to shine in an aging society," she said. "We want to promote this at the expo."