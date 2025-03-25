Fukui Gov. Tatsuji Sugimoto on Monday effectively gave the green light for the continued operations of three aging nuclear reactors in the prefecture from next fiscal year.

Sugimoto approved Kansai Electric Power's revised roadmap for shipping spent nuclear fuel from the No. 3 reactor at the Mihama nuclear plant and the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at the Takahama plant.

The plant operator had said it would halt reactor operations if it failed to gain the prefecture's understanding for the roadmap by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends this month. All three reactors have been in operation for more than 40 years.