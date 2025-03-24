U.S. and Russian officials opened talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday on a partial ceasefire in the Ukraine war, a day after delegates from Washington and Kyiv had their own discussions.

U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes talks in Riyadh could pave the way for a breakthrough.

Both sides have proposed different plans for temporary ceasefires, but cross-border attacks have meanwhile continued unabated.