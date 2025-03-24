Federal agents who usually hunt down child abusers are now cracking down on immigrants who live in the U.S. illegally.
Homeland Security investigators who specialize in money laundering are raiding restaurants and other small businesses looking for immigrants who aren’t authorized to work.
Agents who pursue drug traffickers and tax fraud are being reassigned to enforce immigration law.
