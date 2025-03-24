Johan Leutwiler, 35, a Swiss man who last spring became the first non-Japanese katana kaji — a swordsmith who makes Japanese swords — has opened his own workshop studio in the city of Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Leutwiler, captivated by the beauty of Japanese swords, came to Japan to train in the city of Shobara in the prefecture. After five years, he moved to the Kui district of Mihara in December.

“I hope to promote the charm of Japanese swords as works of art,” he said with determination.