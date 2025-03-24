Shoko Kanazawa, a renowned Japanese calligrapher with Down syndrome, has found a new role at a cafe she and her mother, Yasuko, opened in Tokyo's Ota Ward where she aims to “bring energy and happiness to the community.”

The 39-year-old artist began waitressing at the cafe last December after its opening, which fulfilled a dream both women shared. Her mother hopes that the cafe will be a place where the artist can thrive.

For Shoko Kanazawa, her journey into calligraphy began at age five, when she first picked up a brush at her mother’s calligraphy school. The path ahead was shaped by her late father, Hiroshi, who passed away from a heart attack in 2000 at the age of 52.