Japan on Monday formally established a permanent Joint Operations Command that will centrally oversee the three branches of the Self-Defense Forces, allowing for the smoother integration of operations across domains to prepare for and respond to possible emergencies — including over democratic Taiwan.

Known as JJOC, the new Joint Operations Command will be located at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo’s Ichigaya area, and will be made up of an initial staff of 240 personnel and headed by Gen. Kenichiro Nagumo, who was previously vice chief of staff for the SDF’s Joint Staff Office.

Nagumo is also expected to serve as a counterpart to the head of the U.S. military’s Indo-Pacific Command when it comes to coordinating joint operations, while acting as a coordinator with an upgraded U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ).