An Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza's Khan Younis killed Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel on Sunday, Hamas officials said, as residents reported an escalation in the Israeli military campaign that began on Tuesday.

Pro-Hamas media said the airstrike killed Bardaweel, who is a member of the group's political office, and also killed his wife. Israeli officials had no immediate comment.

Taher Al-Nono, the media advisor of the Hamas leadership, mourned Bardaweel's death in a post on his Facebook page.