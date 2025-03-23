The sample Somei-Yoshino cherry trees monitored by the Japanese Meteorological Agency bloomed in the cities of Kochi and Kumamoto on Sunday, marking the earliest blooming in the country this spring, the agency said.

Compared with last year, the blooming date was the same in Kochi and three days earlier in Kumamoto.

Covered by high atmospheric pressure, it was sunny in eastern and western Japan on Sunday, and many places registered temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius or higher, including the city of Hyuga, Miyazaki Prefecture, where the mercury hit 28.3 degrees.