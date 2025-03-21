Taliban authorities on Thursday freed U.S. citizen George Glezmann after more than two years of detention, in a deal brokered by Qatar, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

The release was announced after the Taliban government's foreign minister hosted U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler and other U.S. officials in the Afghan capital.

"Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra," Rubio said in a statement.