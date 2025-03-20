The Pentagon is scheduled on Friday to brief Elon Musk on the U.S. military’s plan for any war that might break out with China, two U.S. officials said Thursday.

Another official said the briefing will be China focused, without providing additional details. A fourth official confirmed Musk was to be at the Pentagon on Friday, but offered no details.

Providing Musk with access to some of the nation’s most closely guarded military secrets would be a dramatic expansion of his already extensive role as an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump and leader of his effort to slash spending and purge the government of people and policies they oppose.