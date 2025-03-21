As the market for "femtech" products and services designed to address women's health concerns continues to expand, its male counterpart — "mentech" — is beginning to take shape in Japan.

Hope is growing that this segment will alleviate concerns about men's health issues, including infertility, urine leakage and erectile dysfunction.

Mentech, which combines "men" and "technology," is also referred to as "male tech" or "homme tech." It encompasses a range of products and services designed to address men's health concerns, many of which are difficult to discuss openly.