U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on Wednesday to work together to end Russia's war with Ukraine, in what the White House described as a "fantastic" one-hour phone call.

In their first conversation since an Oval Office shouting match on Feb. 28, Zelenskyy thanked Trump for U.S. support and the two leaders agreed that technical teams would meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Zelenskyy asked Trump for more air defense support to protect his country against Russian attacks and the U.S. president said he would help locate the necessary military equipment in Europe, the White House said.