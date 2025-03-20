Women remain underrepresented in the Japanese news media industry, where employees willing to work long hours have traditionally been valued as news can break anytime, anywhere.

But taking that for granted has often hindered reforms to working styles and corporate organization while reducing career opportunities for female journalists, who are still more likely to bear the main burden of child care.

Correcting the gender gap is an urgent issue in the industry, with such a change expected to bring the perspectives of women to newsrooms, leading to more diverse viewpoints in news production.