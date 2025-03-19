China has executed four Canadians over drug-related convictions, Canada’s foreign affairs minister said Wednesday, a development that threatens to worsen an already-tense relationship between the two countries.

Melanie Joly, the Canadian minister, told reporters that she condemned the executions, and that the government would still seek clemency for others.

"We will continue to engage with China as we’ll continue to not only strongly condemn but also ask for leniency for other Canadians that are facing similar situations,” Joly said.