Bone and muscle deterioration, radiation exposure, vision impairment — these are just a few of the challenges space travelers face on long-duration missions, even before considering the psychological toll of isolation.

U.S. astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have returned home after nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), with some of the health risks they faced well-documented and managed, while others remain a mystery.

These dangers will only grow as humanity pushes deeper into the solar system, including to Mars, demanding innovative solutions to safeguard the future of space exploration.