The top diplomats of China, South Korea and Japan will meet in Tokyo this weekend for talks, the countries said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said the three "important neighbors have a great influence on, and responsibility for, the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community."

"To promote future-oriented cooperation, we would like to hold a frank exchange of views and discussions on the cooperation between the three countries, and the regional situation," he told reporters.