A court Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to halt operations at the No. 3 reactor of Shikoku Electric Power's Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime Prefecture.

Hiroya Kikuchi, presiding judge at the Matsuyama District Court, rejected the petition filed by some 1,500 residents living near the nuclear plant in the town of Ikata over safety concerns, saying that a specific danger to the lives or bodies of the plaintiffs has not been proven.

The plaintiffs plan to appeal the ruling.