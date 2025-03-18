As a lively 11-year-old, Louise's son loved riding his bike, building outdoor dens, and swimming in the sea near his home on England's south coast. But then COVID-19 struck.
He has since spent most of the last three years housebound with long COVID, needing a stair-lift and wheelchair to get around when not bedridden.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.