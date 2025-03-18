U.S. President Donald Trump has ratcheted up pressure on Iran to rein in the Houthis, raising the possibility of retaliatory strikes against the Islamic Republic if the militant group in Yemen doesn’t stop its attacks.

"Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible.”

Trump wrote the post after ordering a fresh round of strikes on the Iran-backed Houthis over the weekend for persistent attacks that disrupt commercial traffic through the Red Sea. The Houthi health ministry said 53 people were killed and 98 wounded in strikes on the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces.