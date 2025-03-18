As President Donald Trump moves to axe Voice of America and other U.S.-funded media, China and Russia are eager to fill the void.

The targeting of VOA, Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia not only freezes some of the most dogged reporting on countries with heavily restricted media, but it comes after years of concerted efforts by Beijing and Moscow to promote their own worldview on the global media landscape.

Trump issued an executive order Friday to pare down the nearly $1 billion U.S. Agency for Global Media, with hundreds of journalists swiftly put on leave or fired, in his latest sweeping cut to the federal government.