Japan plans to have recycled plastics account for at least 15% of overall plastics used in the production of new vehicle models, the Environment Ministry said Monday.

The ministry unveiled the goal to promote industry cooperation at a time when the European Union is looking to make the use of recycled plastics mandatory in vehicle production.

Recycled plastics have rarely been used in vehicle production in Japan due to poor quality and insufficient supply.

To meet the goal, 25,000 tons to 124,000 tons of recycled plastics will be required per year, according to the ministry.

The target will be raised to at least 20%, or 157,000 tons to 190,000 tons per year, from 2036 to 2040. Starting in 2041, the goal will cover all vehicles, making 200,000 tons necessary.

The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, is considering a mandatory 20% goal, which could go into effect as early as 2031.

Japan's 15% goal is expected to be compatible with the proposed European regulations if the use of recycled surplus materials is included, ministry officials said.