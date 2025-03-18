Prince Hisahito, the son and third child of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the graduation ceremony of the University of Tsukuba's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old prince, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne, is scheduled to enter the University of Tsukuba in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, next month to study at the College of Biological Sciences of the institute's School of Life and Environmental Sciences.

On Tuesday, Prince Hisahito, wearing a suit, arrived at the high school around 8:15 a.m.

Asked by reporters about his high school life, the prince said with a smile: "I spent three fulfilling years studying and engaging in extracurricular activities. I am deeply grateful to all the people who supported me, including my teachers and friends."

After attending Ochanomizu University Kindergarten and then elementary and junior high schools affiliated with the university, Prince Hisahito enrolled in the University of Tsukuba-affiliated high school under the two universities' partnership agreement.

The kindergarten and schools attended by the prince are all in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward. Asked about this, Prince Hisahito said that he feels a little sad because he has to leave the place where he studied for 15 years. Still, he added, "I think I was able to make unforgettable friends."

In line with the graduation, the Imperial Household Agency released three photos of Prince Hisahito practicing in the high school's badminton club. He practiced at the club several days a week until the early summer of his third year at the school. The prince also participated in badminton tournaments outside the school.