The government has submitted a set of bills to the ongoing ordinary session of parliament to introduce active cyber defense aimed at detecting signs of cyberattacks and taking preemptive actions.

The legislation is designed for the government to acquire and analyze communication information in normal times, break into perpetrators' servers and neutralize threats. In view of "the secrecy of any means of communication" guaranteed in the Constitution's Article 21, the bills call for establishing an independent organization to supervise cyber defense operations and file relevant reports to parliament.

The government incorporated a policy to implement active cyber defense in its National Security Strategy, revised in 2022. A government-appointed panel of specialists compiled specific proposals in late 2024.