Only after seven years of marriage did Yuki Niimi first touch her husband — at a morgue where she collected his body after he was executed, and kissed him in a coffin.
Before that, a glass screen had always separated her from her death-row spouse Tomomitsu Niimi, a notorious member of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult that 30 years ago orchestrated a nerve agent attack on Tokyo.
On March 20, 1995, Aum members released sarin on five Tokyo subway trains, killing 14 people and injuring thousands more.
