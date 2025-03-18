The U.N.'s special rapporteur on Myanmar on Monday lambasted the U.S. foreign aid cuts as a shameful act of betrayal that would cause untold suffering and death in the war-ravaged country.

Tom Andrews, a former U.S. congressman, tore into the swinging cuts, saying they were politically motivated, based on distortions and being carried out in the worst possible manner.

He urged the 47 countries on the U.N. Human Rights Council to take a joint stand and speak up as a matter of conscience.