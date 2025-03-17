The Trump administration has deported over 200 Venezuelans from the United States to a sprawling prison in El Salvador, even as a federal judge ordered their return to the U.S.

The White House said in a statement that it wasn't defying the court but at the same time argued that it was perfectly within its rights to ignore the judge's ruling.

"A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft carrier full of foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.