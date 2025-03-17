Several thousand supporters of Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, packed Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to show their backing for the right-wing firebrand, who is accused of attempting to overthrow his left-wing successor.

Bolsonaro, 69, has called for a million-strong demonstration on the famous beach in a show of strength ahead of elections next year in which he hopes to be a contender.

Brazil's 2019-2022 president is hoping to emulate U.S. President Donald Trump's political comeback.