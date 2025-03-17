Yoko Suetsugu, a sculptor from Fukushima Prefecture who runs a gallery in New York, is working to showcase the current state and appeal of her home prefecture, which was hit by the March 11, 2011, Great East Japan Earthquake, the subsequent tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Suetsugu, a native of the city of Fukushima, moved to the United States 27 years ago and fulfilled her dream of opening a gallery there. But her feelings for Fukushima Prefecture have not changed.

To help the area overcome reputational damage, she is aiming to launch Onsen Residency, a program inviting U.S. artists to hot springs in the city of Fukushima for a creative retreat.