Political figure Takashi Tachibana has drawn criticism for his controversial campaign activities in Sunday's gubernatorial election in Chiba Prefecture, in which he ran as a candidate.

Tachibana, leader of the NHK Party political group, said that the purpose of his participation in the poll was not to win the governor post in Chiba Prefecture. He mainly campaigned in Hyogo Prefecture, hundreds of kilometers away.

Recent polls have seen a range of actions that the Public Offices Election Act did not anticipate, leading to increased calls for better regulation.