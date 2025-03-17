Chiba Gov. Toshihito Kumagai, 47, won his second term in Sunday's gubernatorial election in Chiba Prefecture, defeating three other candidates, including controversial political figure Takashi Tachibana.

Kumagai, an independent candidate, had support from the prefectural organizations of five parties — the Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, Komeito and Nippon Ishin no Kai.

The incumbent garnered more than 1.3 million votes. In his campaign, he proposed attracting companies as Narita International Airport is set for an expansion. Another major campaign pledge was for stronger disaster reduction measures.

Voter turnout was 31.93%, down from 38.99% in the previous election four years ago.

The three other candidates were Masayuki Ogura, 72, former secretary to a Lower House lawmaker, Atsuhiko Kurokawa, 46, leader of political group Tsubasa no To, and Tachibana, 57, head of the NHK Party political organization.

During the campaign period, Ogura called for a halt to the prefectural government's plan to raise water service charges, while Kurokawa advocated economic revitalization.

Tachibana campaigned mainly in Hyogo Prefecture to express his opinion on documents alleging bullying of subordinates by Hyogo Gov. Motohiko Saito. Tachibana was injured in an attack by a machete-wielding assailant in Tokyo on Friday.