The United States is expelling South Africa's ambassador to Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday, accusing the envoy of hating the country and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country," Rubio posted on X.

Ebrahim Rasool is "a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS," he said, referring to Trump by his White House X account handle.