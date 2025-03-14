Mark Carney, who has never held elected office but has a long résumé in economic policymaking and investing, was sworn in Friday morning as Canada’s 24th prime minister. He will have no time to ease into his role.

Canada is experiencing a period of severe instability as its relationship with its closest ally, the United States, has been plunged into an extraordinary crisis since President Donald Trump was elected and began unleashing attacks on its economy and sovereignty.

Carney will attempt to negotiate with Trump, who has unfurled a slew of tariffs and threats on Canada including a desire to take over the country entirely, while simultaneously heading straight into a campaign for a federal election.