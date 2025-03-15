The U.S. Department of Energy has designated ally South Korea a "sensitive" country, a spokesperson said Friday, after the South Korean president briefly imposed martial law and amid talk of Seoul potentially developing nuclear weapons.

The administration of then-President Joe Biden put South Korea on the lowest tier of the Sensitive and Other Designated Countries List in January shortly before Biden left office, the DOE said in a written response to queries.

The department did not explain why the Asian nation was added to the list and did not indicate that President Donald Trump was inclined to reverse the measure. The spokesperson said Seoul faces no new restrictions on bilateral cooperation in science and technology.