More than half of Americans, including 1 in 4 Republicans, think U.S. President Donald Trump is "too closely aligned" with Russia, as he radically realigns U.S. foreign policy, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

The two-day poll completed on Wednesday also found little appetite among Americans for Trump's expansionist agenda, as the Republican president talks of acquiring Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal.

Some 56% of respondents, including 89% of Democrats and 27% of Republicans, agreed with a statement that Trump was too close to Moscow. Overall, 40% of respondents disagreed with that statement, and 4% did not answer the question.